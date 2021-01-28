Mr. Herman “Neal” Welcher, 80, passed away January 25, 2021. He was born December 18, 1940 in Elwood Indiana to Herman & Agnes Welcher.
Neal was known to be a jack of all trades and a man who loved to work hard. He retired from Chrysler ITP as a Pipe Fitter and had several jobs throughout his life.
Neal is survived by his beloved wife Glenda Carol Estep-Welcher; sons Troy Welcher, Todd (Jeanette) Welcher, Josh Welcher and Bill (Ann) Estep; daughters Kellie (Shawn) King & Donna (Dick) Shackleford; brother Mike Welcher; and many grandchildren.
Neal was preceded in death by his parents & sisters, Sue Ann McDermott and Andrea Rominger.
Funeral services will be Saturday January 30, 2021 at 1:00pm at Southside Apostolic Church 1716 E. Firmin St., Kokomo with friends calling from 11:30am until time of service.
Pastor Keith Moiser will be presiding with Simon King and Todd M. Welcher making remarks. Burial will immediately follow in Crown Point Cemetery, Kokomo.