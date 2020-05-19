Mr. Herman H. Fink, 87, Kokomo passed away May 16, 2020. He was born September 7, 1932 in Rogersville, TN.
He is survived by four sons; Bartley W. (Cheryl) Fink, David E. (Teresa) Fink, Allen J. Fink and Jordan Fink, five grandchildren; Bark Fink, Jeremy Fink, Kyler Flook, Eric Fink and Corbin Fink, several great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Herman is preceded in death by his mother; Alice Gillam and his beloved wife Thelma Fink.
He served his country with honor in the United States Navy and retired after more than 30 years at Delco Electronics as an Electrician.
The family is having a private burial. You may find Herman’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can sign the registry or leave a message for the family.