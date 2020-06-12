Herman Allen Jr. Linson, 98, Michigantown, passed away at 7:55 pm Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Wesley Manor in Frankfort. He was born April 22, 1922 to the late Chester and Florence G. (Berry) Linson in rural Clinton County. On June 9, 1950, he married Florence Kolinsky who preceded him in death on February 1, 2014.
Herman attended Prairie High School and graduated in 1943. Herman retired from Chrysler in 1984 after 39 years. Herman was a member of West Point Christian Church. Herman’s passion was his family. He was an avid Indiana Pacers and Chicago Cubs fan. He loved popcorn, Olive Garden breadsticks, and anything chocolate.
He is survived by his children, Michael Allen (Tonette) Linson of Christiana, TN, Debra Kay (Stuart) Kuhstoss of Bloomington, IN, Susan Louise (Steven Bogart) Fitzgerald of St. Petersburg, FL, Melinda Ann (Norman) Byrne of Frankfort, IN; grandchildren, Michele Nicole Meyer of Murfreesboro, TN, Austin (Erin) Walker of Frankfort, IN, Amy (Corbin) Beall of Longmont, CO; great-grandchildren, Alexis L. Meyer and Avery Meyer of Murfreesboro, TN, Owen Walker and Brooks Walker of Frankfort, IN; sister Lu (Bill) Ray of Frankfort, IN; sister-in-law, Patricia Cage of Sharpsville, IN; and several nieces and nephews.
Herman was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Florence G. Linson; brother, Dale Linson; son-in-law, Sam Fitzgerald; and great grandson Carson Walker
Private services will be held for Herman at Stout & Son Funeral Home, with Pastor Darren Miracle officiating. Burial will follow at Russiaville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Herman’s memory to the West Point Christian Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
