Herbert Newton David, 89, Kokomo, passed away at 5:03 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home. He was born December 13, 1930, in Kokomo, to William and Hazel (Keyton) David. On May 30, 1954, he married Bertie Ruzicka, in Plymouth, and she survives.
Herbert graduated from Howard Township High School in 1948 and went on to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War with the Construction Engineers Unit at Fort Richardson, Alaska. He worked at Chrysler for over 25 years as plant fire marshal before retiring in 1987. Herbert and his wife own Wild Ostrich Antiques. He enjoyed restoring classic cars, swimming and working in his yard. He was a member of the Thunderbird Club, the Elks Lodge, and the United Plant Guards of America and was a member of the Masonic Lodge for 68 years.
In addition to his wife Bertie David, survivors include his sons, Douglas D. David and Dan E. (Veronica) David; grandchildren, Katelyn (fiancé Corey) David and Keyton David; and great-grandchildren, Caydence and Korbyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Chester David and Kenneth David; and sisters, Helen David, Melba Rains and Jeanette Moss.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Private funeral services will be held. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery in Greentown with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
