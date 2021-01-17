Herald D Slagel

Mr. Slagel (89) passed peacefully from this life on Saturday, January 15th, 2021 in Bethlehem Woods VA nursing home, in Fort Wayne, IN, having suffered from cancer for many years.
Herald was a 1950 graduate of Rock Creek High School in Huntington, IN. He was first employed as a farm hand near Warren, IN. Later he was employed at Majestic Furnace Co, Huntington.
Herald was in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1973. He was a parachute rigger when first stationed in Germany for 3 years. He also served in Alabama, IN, Iceland, Lincoln, Nebraska, Arizona, and Grissom, IN (Thailand, Alaska, Vietnam), retiring as a Boom Operator in the 305 ARW, Grissom AFB, rank of MSgt.
He married Phyllis E Dangler on Nov 6th, 1957 and she preceded him on March 17th, 2015, with 57 years of a wonderful life together, traveling many states and spending 3 years in Germany.
He worked at Chrysler Corp. in Kokomo, IN, from 1977 to 1994 when he retired from Transmission Plant UAW685. He was a master Mason for over 50 years, a life member of DAV, AF Sgt’s Association, and Tri State Tractor & Engine association of Portland, IN.
Herald enjoyed restoring Antique Tractors & Engines and flying as a Private Pilot. He was a big sports fan, watching his favorites: the Cubs, Butler, I.U., the Colts, and Pacers. He was an avid reader and was skilled at solving complex word puzzles. His memory and knowledge of history and dates was exceptional.
He is survived by his son, Bruce Slagel, California; daughter, Stephanie Whitmore (Mike), Tennessee; grandsons, Harley Slagel, Arizona, Cody Slagel, California; a brother, Alan Slagel, Indiana, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his wife Phyllis, his parents, 4 brothers, and 3 sisters. Ellers Mortuary is handling the arrangements. Herald will be buried alongside his wife Phyllis at Sunset Memory Garden in Kokomo, IN.
You may leave messages of condolence at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com