Henry M. “Hank” Dezelan, 86, Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Kokomo, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Florida. He was born July 17, 1933, in Indianapolis, the son of Henry B. & Dorothy (Glegor) Dezelan.
Henry was a 1951 graduate of Kokomo High School and a 1973 graduate of Purdue/Indiana University, earning his bachelor’s degree in Business. He served with the United States Army for 3 years. Henry retired from Delco Electronics after 30 years of service as an engineer. After retirement, he worked at Erik’s Chevrolet for 3 years as a new car salesman before moving to Punta Gorda, Florida. He was a member of St. Patrick and St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, and the Kokomo Country Club. Henry enjoyed golfing, restoring and collecting Chevrolet Corvettes, flying model air planes and watching NASCAR.
Henry is survived by his loving companion of 17 years, Lillian Kohlrieser, Florida; sons, Steven D. (Cathy) Dezelan, Kokomo, and Dirkson J. Dezelan, Kokomo; granddaughter, Lindsy M. Jenkins, Kokomo; great-granddaughter, Jocelyn R. Jenkins; daughter-in-law, Lizabeth Dezelan, Florida; and siblings, Richard Dezelan, Redondo Beach, California, and Jeanie Wagner, Evansville, Indiana.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Michael J. Dezelan.
Friends are invited to attend the service via a webcast. The webcast will be available at 11 am Friday, April 24, 2020 and for 90 days after. You may use the link at the bottom of his obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com to view the service. Private entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Henry M. "Hank" Dezelan, please visit our floral store.