Henry Edward “Hank” Westendorf, 83, Kokomo, passed away at 2:55 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at his home. He was born June 5, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of the late Henry & Hulda (Hoerchner) Westendorf. On August 17, 1964, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he married Therese “Teri” Elizabeth Dolezar who survives.
Hank was a 1959 graduate of Custer High School in Milwaukee. He earned his BSEE in 1961 from the University of Wisconsin and then his MSEE at the Florida Institute of Technology in 1973. Hank worked at General Motors in Milwaukee, Kennedy Space Center, and Kokomo IN from 1963 to 1996. His proudest assignment was preparing, testing and launching the Apollo missiles to the moon and back successfully. He served with the Wisconsin National Guard for 3 years. Hank enjoyed playing golf, fishing, family vacations, and sports. Most of all, he loved his family and always made choices that were geared to what was best for them.
Along with his wife Teri, Hank is also survived by his children, Mary (John) Richardson, Karen Perry, Susan Kaindl and Kate Dean; grandchildren, Allie Richardson, Shelby Richardson, Hannah Dean, Lauren Dean and Meghan Dean.
Hank was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters, Doris Herbel and Alice Dunst.
In keeping with Hank’s wishes, no services are planned at this time. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in Hank’s memory to the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be made online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
