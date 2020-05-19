Henrietta (Warren) Van Natter

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Henrietta Van Natter on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 9:05 am, with her family by her side. Mom was born September 8, 1924, to James Calvin & Elizabeth Warren in Decherd, TN. She married Charles Albert Van Natter in 1942 and he passed away in 2010. They were married for 68 years. Henrietta graduated from Decherd High School, where she was a star guard on the Decherd Red Devils, in grades 6-9. She was also a star basketball player as a Prairie Dog. She greatly cherished her basketball years. Henrietta was a devout Christian & a member of the Alto Road Church of Christ, later the Tipton Church of Christ & for the last several years the Center Road Church of Christ.

She loved God, her church & her family. She was a devoted & loving Christian all her life! She was an excellent seamstress & cook! She shared her good deeds with everyone & whoever needed help.

We would like to thank Stephanie Morris with Elara Caring. We are grateful for the care she gave to Mom. We couldn’t have asked for a better person/nurse to care for her.

Surviving are her children: Judy (Max) Gilson, Carolyn (Bill) Stifle, Randy (Linda) Van Natter.

Grand Children: Kelly (Todd) Warden, Kim (Tom) Steiner, Jill (Chris) Sangalis, Eric (Lori) Gilson, Shane Van Natter, Heath (Felicia) Van Natter, Luke (Tori) Van Natter, Clint (Amanda) Van Natter.

Great Grand Children: Zac Warden, Evan Warden, Weston Warden, Alex Haberfield, Mitch (Kim) Sangalis, Lyndsey (Drew) Delacruz, Elise (Katelynn) Hartman, Austin (Kyla) Van Natter, Seth Van Natter, Maddy Van Natter, Bella Van Natter, Cole Van Natter, Max Gilson, Sophie Gilson, Xander Gilson, Jack Gilson, Claire Van Natter, Grant Van Natter, Vince Van Natter, Anna Van Natter, Jenner Van Natter, Cali Van Natter, Maverick Van Natter

Great Great Grand Children: Zayden Warden, Zella Warden, Berkley Sangalis, Kendall Van Natter, Denver Hartman.

Private Visitation & services will be May 21, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, IN 46901. Shane Van Natter & Walt McIndoo will be officiating.

Friends are invited to attend the service via a webcast. The webcast will be available at 1:00 pm Thursday, May 21, 2020. You may use the link at the bottom of her obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com to view the service. Private burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Center Road Church of Christ, 899 W. 300 S., Kokomo, IN 46902. Messages of condolences may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.