Helen Robertson, 92, Kokomo, passed away at 12:39 am Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her home. She was born September 18, 1927 to Charles and Nettie Lou (Smith) Etchason in Kokomo. On December 31, 1956, she married Robert “Bob” Robertson, who preceded her in death on April 15, 2020.
Helen was a 1945 graduate of Kokomo High School. She retired from the State Employment Office after 30 years of service. She was a member of a Doll Club, and enjoyed sewing, and crocheting.
Helen is survived by her children, Ed (Shirley) Robertson, Jane Robertson, and Anita Robertson; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and cousins.
In addition to her husband Bob, Helen was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ted Etchason; and one grandchild.
A private family entombment will take place at Kokomo Memorial Park. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
