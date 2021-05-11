Helen M. Smith

Helen Marie (Parks) Smith, 90 of Tipton died on Monday, May 10, 2021 in Alabama. Helen was born in Scottsburg, Indiana on February 9, 1931 to Valoris & Goldie Marie (Kallembach) Parks. On November 4, 1950 she married Robert Lloyd Smith and he preceded her in death on February 28, 1987.
Helen was a homemaker, a job which required a lot of work while raising six children. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Tipton where she regularly attended until later in life poor health prevented her from participating.
She is survived by four children, Jeff L. Smith, Tipton, William Todd Smith, Tipton, Anne Marie Smith, Opp, Alabama and Laura Leigh Cross, Tipton; one brother, Robert W. Parks, Kokomo; six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by six siblings, Walter Parks, Marietta Foor, Edward Parks, Arnold Parks, James Parks and Barbara Creason and two sons, Robert A. Smith and Rick L. Smith.
Funeral services for Helen will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Carlisle presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Tipton. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.
The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Helen’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for her family.
Memorial donations in honor of Helen may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 941 East 86th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46240.