Helen Louise (Whisler) Planalp, 99 of Tipton passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Autumnwood Village in Tipton. She was born in Atlanta, Indiana on August 6, 1921 to Everett Lee & Cora Estelle (Shuck) Whisler. Helen married Lawrence Murl Planalp on September 29, 1940 and he preceded her in death on October 1, 1999.
She worked as a seamstress for 55 years. As a homemaker, wife and mother, she also kept the fabric of the family together while raising six children. Helen was a graduate of Tipton High School, Class of 1939 and a member of Oasis Community Church in Tipton.
Survivors include five children, Carolyn Wisehart and husband Robert, Beverly Hills, Florida, Robert Planalp and wife Mary, Greenwood, Bryan Planalp and wife Brenda, Columbus, Indiana, Dee Ann Porter, Windfall, Jeffrey Planalp and wife Amy, Bloomington and daughter-in-law, Teri Planalp, Indianapolis. Helen is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one son, James Planalp and one son-in-law, Victor Porter.
Funeral services for Helen will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 24 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Kim Drake presiding. Burial will follow in Tetersburg Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Monday. The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Helen’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for her family.