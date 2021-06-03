Helen Louise Baugh, 88, died peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Saturday, May 29th 2021. She was born on August 11, 1932 to George and Phoebe (McGuire) Martin in Kokomo, Indiana.
Helen retired from Kroger after a lifetime of dedicated service in the grocery business. She was a member of Landmark Baptist Church. As a dedicated Christian, she was always willing and able to reach out a helping hand to anyone in need.
She is predeceased by her husband, Tommy Baugh; two sons, Steven and Eric Bouldin; five siblings, Rosemary Ward, Margaret Johnson, George "Bud" Martin, Robert "Sonny" Martin, and Richard Martin.
Helen is survived by her children, Tamara Abramovitz and Teresa Siler; siblings, Ruth Hoban, Jerry Martin (Sheri), Jack Martin (Susan); grandchildren, Ann Marie Bushong, Samantha Bushong, Danielle Abramovitz, Alex Bouldin, and Garrett Bouldin; and five great grandchildren.
Services for Helen will be held at 2pm on Friday, June 4th at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel. Friends may call an hour prior to the service.