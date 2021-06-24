Helen Laue-Mohler, 90, of Three Rivers, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Helen was born on August 28, 1930 in LaGrange, IN, to the late Joni E. Weirich and Anna Mast Weirich.

She married George C. Laue, Jr. on April 21, 1956 at St. John’s Lutheran Church and resided on the family farm in Three Rivers, MI where they raised their family.

Following George’s passing, Helen met Max G. Mohler of Greentown, IN and Sarasota, FL. The couple was married on April 21, 2006.

She was employed as a bus driver with Three Rivers Community Schools for more than 30 years; she also enjoyed transporting the athletic teams to events and many field trips. Her students enjoyed listening to rock-n-roll station WLS out of Chicago while riding her bus.

She enjoyed quilting with various church groups and providing them for relief sales. She also enjoyed cross-stitching, loved playing cards, and watching any sport including wrestling. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Three Rivers Eagles #2303.

Helen leaves behind to cherish her memory, three daughters by her first marriage: Nola (Steve) Pankoff, Beverly (Rock) Klinger and Helen (Larry) Blasius all of Three Rivers. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Craig Pankoff, Cassandra (Collin) Snyder, Amanda (Vic) Wilczynski, Calvin (Kristen) Klinger, Lincoln (Brandi) Klinger and Brittany (Logan) Kutz; great-grandchildren, Alice and Marilyn Snyder, Collin and Karlie Klinger, Carter and Mason Wilczynski, Owen, Miles, Bo and Quinn Klinger. She is also survived by her brother, William (Bonnie) Weirich of Ligonier, IN; and sisters, Lucy (Crist) Yoder-Miller, Clara (Norman) Kauffman and Alpha (Joe) Cross all of Goshen, IN.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, George C. Laue, Jr., in 2000 and by her second husband, Max Mohler, in 2016; granddaughter, Susan Bogema; sisters, Mary Weaver, Barbara Yoder, Katie Yoder, Ida Troyer and Anna Schmucker.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dianne Wagner of Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene officiating.

Donations in Helen’s memory may be directed to Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene or to the charity of your choice. Envelopes are available at the funeral home in care of her arrangements.

