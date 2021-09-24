Helen L. Combs

Helen Combs, 92, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Allisonville Meadows in Fishers. She was born on July 14, 1929, in Indianapolis.
After living as a child in several northern Indiana rural communities, she eventually settled in Kokomo, where she resided for the majority of her life. Following a long career at Delco Electronics, she was able to enjoy many happy years in retirement. Besides her family, Helen loved flowers and gardening and especially loved animals.
Helen was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Waldron; husband, Vernon Combs; and then later by her second husband, Max Combs.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Combs, of Antioch, California, one niece, Linda Riley of Greentown, a sister in law, Mary Rainey of Bloomfield, Missouri, a nephew, Terry Rainey of Bloomfield, Missouri, and a step daughter, Cathy Collins of Russiaville.
Arrangements have been made with Sunset Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the local ASPCA as a tribute for Helen's love of animals.