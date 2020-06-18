Helen Jean Humbert, 86, Kokomo, passed away at 7:42 pm, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, Kokomo. She was born April 22, 1934, in Galveston, IN, the daughter of the late Paul Henry & Margaret (Logan) Amos. On April 19, 1957, at First Baptist Church in Galveston, she married Russell O. Humbert, Jr. who preceded her in death July 29, 1993.
Helen Jean was a 1952 graduate of Galveston High School. She was a cheerleader, band member, and a member of the Sunshine Society. She retired from Kokomo Center Schools as a Para Professional after 19 years of service. Helen was a member of First Baptist Church and enjoyed her pets, porch, yard and her flowers. She was an avid and voracious reader and would read several books per week. Helen Jean loved cooking and baking for family and friends during the holidays. She never met as stranger. She would hold court with anyone who would listen
Helen Jean is survived by her sons, Todd Michael (Gerri) Humbert, Bret David Humbert, Chicago and Tony Andrew Humbert, Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Adam Michael Humbert and Allison Rose (Adam) Lyons; 2 great grandchildren, Henry Michael and Oliver Geoffrey Lyons along with 3 nieces and 2 nephews.
Helen Jean was preceded in death by her parents; and husband; brother, Jack (Theresa) Amos.
Private burial will be in Galveston Cemetery with Pastor Sean Cooper officiating. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society or the American Heart Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Helen's family, please visit our floral store.