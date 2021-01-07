Helen J. Owsley, 85, of Kokomo, passed away at 3:46 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at her home. She was born July 20, 1935, in Kokomo, to Beverly “Bev” and Effie (Lovell) Lawman. On November 12, 1955, she married Owen Harrison Owsley, in Kokomo, and he survives.
Helen loved God and her church. She was currently a member of Southside Apostolic Church and was previously a member of Zion Tabernacle in Kokomo where she enjoyed cooking for church events. She also enjoyed putting puzzles together.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her daughters, Rebecca (Tom) Owsley Stetzel and Jenny (Rick) Owsley Filip; grandchildren, Tyler (Katelyn) Stetzel, Trey Stetzel, Jackie (A.J.) Fleagle and Eric Filip; great-grandchildren, Trenton Stetzel and Harrison Fleagle; brother, Gene (Ava) Lawman; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Debbie Adams; three sisters; and three brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Zion Tabernacle, 404 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo, with Pastor Keith Mosier officiating. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the church. Contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to Southside Apostolic Church, 1716 E. Firmin St., Kokomo, IN 46902. Messages of condolence may be expressed online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
