Helen Irene Adams

Helen Irene (Roe) Adams, 79, of Lake Mary, FL passed into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ on August 7, 2020. She was born on September 16, 1940 to Gerald A. Roe and Nellie May (Doak) Roe in Kokomo, Indiana. She married Richard Loren Adams, Jr. on August 19, 1961, in a double wedding ceremony with her sister Nancy (Roe) Burtch. They were married 56 years when he preceded her in death on June 5, 2017. Helen loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and stated many times that her children and her husband were the joy of her life. She was very proud of her grandchildren and talked about them constantly. She enjoyed cooking, reading, swimming and her Bible study. She loved to repurpose things. Helen worked out of the home occasionally but mostly focused on raising her family. Helen was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, several brothers, and two sisters. Helen is survived by her daughters, Wendy (Bart) Baker and Toni (Dan) Schnabel and a son, Zachary (Lisa) Adams. Her grandchildren, Eric Schnabel, Jamie Schnabel, Connor Adams, Elizabeth (Alexander) Maier, Corbin Adams and Victoria Baker. Three sisters, Marjorie Colvin, AZ, Charlotte Higgins, SD, and Nancy Burtch, Kokomo, IN. And several nieces and nephews. Services are planned for Monday, August 24, 2020 at Highland Park Church, 516 W. Sycamore Rd., Kokomo, IN. You may visit with the family from 9-12 with the services beginning at noon. Burial will be at Kokomo Memorial Park following the service. Online condolences may be left at sunsetmemorygarden.com
