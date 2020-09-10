Helen Hollis, 96, entered heaven August 31, 2020.
She was born December 11, 1923, in Berne, Indiana, to Raymond and Ruthell Hause. She married William Hollis on November 3, 1943, who preceded her in death in 2005.
Mrs. Hollis graduated from Mulberry High School in 1941. She retired as the auditor for State Bank of Greentown in 1985. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
She was an encourager, had a servant heart, unconditional love, and creative hands that made her corner of the world a happier place.
Surviving is one daughter, Mrs. Gary (Ruth) Shaw, and six grandsons, Michael, David, Steven and Phillip Shaw and Brian and Craig Hollis.
One son, Robert (Rosemary) Hollis; sister, Marjorie Davison; and brother, James Hause, preceded her in death.
Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 127 S. Meridian St., Greentown. Calling will be from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Friends that are not able to attend the service will be able to view the service online Sunday evening and for 90 days after at www.hasler-stout.com. The link to the video of the service will be located at the bottom of Helen’s obituary page. Memorial may be made to First United Methodist Church (mission fund). Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hasler & Stout Funeral Home in Greentown.
