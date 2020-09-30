Helen "Grandmamma" Corbin, 67, 1245 E Mulberry St, Kokomo, IN, departed this life on Sunday, September 27th at Lutheran Hospital. She was born August 8, 1953 in Kokomo, IN. The daughter of Olivia (Odell Bennett) who preceded her in death. She graduated in 1972 from Haworth High School. She worked for Howard Regional Health Systems in Las Vegas, Nevada where she retired. Helen also loved to cook and read. Surviving is her only daughter, Lynn Jones (Trenton), Ft Wayne, IN; 3 grandchildren, Brandon Bennett, Michelle Bradford, and Michael Bennett; 14 grandkids; a host of nieces and nephews; 3 brothers, Michael Townsend (Sylvia), John Townsend (Aicha), and Richard Townsend (Sheryl); and 5 sisters, Karna Tillman, Denise St. Clair (Aaron), Shirley Lenoir, Rita McCoy, and Brenda Woodard. Services for Helen will be held on Monday, October 5 at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel in Kokomo at 1pm. A time of visiting will be held from 12-1 on Monday, also at the mortuary. Helen will be laid to rest at Crown Point Cemetery.
