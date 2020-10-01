Helen "Grandmama" Corbin

Helen "Grandmamma" Corbin, 67, 1245 E Mulberry St, Kokomo, IN, departed this life on Sunday, September 27th at Lutheran Hospital. She was born August 8, 1953 in Kokomo, IN. The daughter of Olivia (Odell Bennett) who preceded her in death. She graduated in 1972 from Haworth High School. She worked for Howard Regional Health Systems in Las Vegas, Nevada where she retired. Helen also loved to cook and read. Surviving is her only daughter, Lynn Jones (Trenton), Ft Wayne, IN; 3 grandchildren, Brandon Bennett, Michelle Bradford, and Michael Bennett; 14 grandkids; a host of nieces and nephews; 3 brothers, Michael Townsend (Sylvia), John Townsend (Aicha), and Richard Townsend (Sheryl); and 5 sisters, Karna Tillman, Denise St. Clair (Aaron), Shirley Lenoir, Rita McCoy, and Brenda Woodard. Services for Helen will be held on Monday, October 5 at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel in Kokomo at 1pm. A time of visiting will be held from 12-1 on Monday, also at the mortuary. Helen will be laid to rest at Crown Point Cemetery.
10-year-old goldfish turns bright red after he gets adopted — and finds a girlfriend! 🥰
Jon Bon Jovi gave up acting because it conflicted with his music career, as producers wouldn't cast him because he was always "disappearing" on tour.
A new study finds that a loss of smell and taste are a strong sign that someone is infected with Covid-19. CNN's Jacqueline Howard breaks down the details.
Look for NU center Cameron Jurgens' overall game to improve. "I wasn't seeing things as well as I am now," the sophomore says.
Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said both junior Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey are getting reps with the No. 1 offense.
PLAINFIELD, Ind., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many may remember learning about fire safety in school, but this year's National Fire Prevention Week campaign isn't just for kids. Titled, "Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!(TM)," the campaign aims to reduce the number of home fires and home fire injuries that result from unattended cooking each year.
Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel in the latest edition of Husker Extra's Two-Minute Drill.
CNN's Brianna Keilar speaks with Sarah Evanega, the director at the Cornell Alliance for Science Department of Global Development, about a study which finds President Trump has likely been the largest driver of coronavirus misinformation. In a response to CNN about the study, White House dep…
During a White House briefing, CNN's Kaitlan Collins pushed White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on why President Trump won't outright denounce the far-right, white supremacist group the Proud Boys.
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa clicked "the moment they met" as Lenny says he "loves" Jason, despite the actor being married to his ex-wife Lisa Bonet.
Thursday marked a good day for former Nebraska football players in the NFL.
The Cowboys will play their home opener on Halloween against Hawaii, which replaces San Diego State on UW's original schedule.
Look for NU center Cameron Jurgens' overall game to improve. "I wasn't seeing things as well as I am now," the sophomore says.