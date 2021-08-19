Lorena “Helen” Cox, 91, Kokomo, passed away August 9, 2021. She was born September 30, 1929 to Charles & Ethel Denman.
Helen started her life in an orphanage with her 3 sisters and a brother. She went on to marry Alvin Cox on March 21, 1950. They went on to adopt sisters Dianna and Mary.
Helen is survived by her daughter Mary (Joseph) Caudill; grandchildren Carol (Mike Livingston) Caudill, Jessie (Autumn Barns) Caudill, Anthony Caudill, Michael Caudill, Tracy Ellis, Deborah (Joseph) Gordon and Kimberly (Dan) Anderson; great grandchildren Roman C. (Heather Gordon) Heredia, Timothy (Rosaline) Dalton, Kristen Heredia, Michael (Bre Sparks) Marr, Kylie (Samuel) Russell and Samantha Marr; son-n-law Willard Rubow; 15 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband Alvin Cox, daughter Dianna Rubow; sisters Margaret (William) Powell, Mary (Jim) McDuffie and Betty (Fred) Willis.
Friends are gathering Thursday August 19, 2021 from 12:00pm -2:00pm at Ellers Mortuary 725 South Main Street Kokomo Indiana then going in Procession to Albright Cemetery for Burial.