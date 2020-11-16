Hebron Lawrence Smith

Hebron L. Smith, 87, Greentown, passed away at 8:27pm Friday, November 13, 2020 at Community Howard Regional Health. He was born September 1, 1933 in Bowling Green, KY to Manuel and Katie (Lawrence) Smith. On July 20, 1963 he married Darlene Ertz who preceded him in death on January 4, 2011.
A 1951 Bowling Green High School Graduate, Hebron went on to serve his country in the United States Army from 1954-1956, during the Korean War. When his duty was over he continued his education at Western Kentucky College earning a Bachelor of Science in Business in 1958. Hebron worked in Agriculture Sales for many years with Moorman’s Manufacturing and later Adler’s.
Hebron enjoyed researching genealogy and was a member of the Greentown Lion’s Club for many years. He also restored horse drawn Oliver plows and liked woodworking. He was a proud member of the Sons of the American Revolution and Greentown American Legion Post #317. Hebron loved his family and enjoyed attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He was a member of Jerome Christian Church.
He is survived by his children, Kevin (Lisa) Smith and Brent (Sheree) Smith; grandchildren, Kameron Smith, Kraig Smith, Kaden Smith, Kaitlyn (Kyle) Mundell, Brookelyn (James) Agler, Jared Smith and Jenna Smith; as well as great-grandchildren, Hallie Mundell and Josie Agler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a sister, Katherine Henry.
The family wishes to thank Bobbi Cranor and the staff at Comfort Keepers for their loving care.
Private services will be held at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 East Main St. Greentown. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greentown American Legion Post #317. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hasler-stout.com.
