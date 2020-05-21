Heath David Evans, 43, of Cape Coral, Florida, and formerly of Kokomo, passed away at 7:08 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Cape Coral Hospital, with his wife, Kelly, by his side. He was born January 13, 1977, in Kokomo, to David and Sherill (Bagwell) Evans. On June 7, 2003, he married Kelly Conwell, in Kokomo, and she survives.
Heath graduated from Kokomo High School in 1995 and received the Walter Cross Scholarship and was named All North Central Conference in football and baseball. He attended Purdue University and worked for Dave Evans Tire. He went on to serve on the Kokomo Police Department from 2000 to 2017. During his time with the police department, Heath received several commendations, including one for his willingness to go above and beyond during a tornado event during the 2008 commencement activities for Kokomo High School and another for his assistance in a homicide investigation in coordination with the Goshen Police Department in 2011. After his service with the police force, he became a realtor, working for Home Team Advantage Realty for two years.
Heath was a member of Morning Star Church in Kokomo and Christian Life Fellowship Church in Cape Coral. He was also a member of Delta Chi Fraternity at Purdue, the WildKat Creek Golf Course and the American Legion Golf Course, and served as secretary for FOP Lodge #78.
In addition to his wife, Kelly Evans, he is survived by his daughters, Allie and Alyssa Evans; parents, Dave and Sherill Evans; sisters, Heather (Burton) Munsey, Haley Evans and Hillary (Harry) Koon; mother-in-law, Kathy Conwell; father-in-law, Richard (Ruth) Conwell; brother-in-law, Chris (Jennifer) Conwell; nieces and nephews, Colt, Hutch and Cora Munsey, Ella Koon, and Austin, Courtney and Claire Conwell; aunts and uncles, Jeff and Cathy Evans, Linda Duncan and Larry Bagwell; and many cousins who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marvin and Roberta Bagwell, and paternal grandparents, James and Virginia Evans.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Heath’s memory to the family for his daughter’s college fund and family expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, of Kokomo, has been entrusted with arrangements.
