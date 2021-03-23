Hazel Marie (Goodwin) Barber

Hazel Marie Barber, 101, Kokomo, passed away at 6:30 am Monday, March 22, 2021, at Century Villa Healthcare in Greentown. She was born April 2, 1919, in Jennings Township, Van Wert County, Ohio, the daughter of the late John A. and Iva M. (Wright) Goodwin. She was the wife of Louis W. Barber who preceded her in death October 6, 1998. They were married January 12, 1950, in Lima, Ohio.
Hazel was a 1936 graduate of Spencerville High School in Ohio and worked at Westinghouse in Lima, Ohio from 1937 to 1950. She was a former member of the China Painting Club and a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Hazel is survived by her son, Fred (Marilyn) Barber, Kokomo.
The family would like to thank the staff of Century Villa in Greentown for the wonderful care they have given Hazel in the past 10 years.
In keeping with Hazel’s wishes, no services will be held. Burial will be held in Wright Cemetery in Van Wert County, Ohio at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
