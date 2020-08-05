Hazel Louise Parton

Hazel Louise (McJunkins) Parton left her earthly home at 10:32AM on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 from Community Howard Regional Health to join her heavenly Father. She was born August 30, 1928 in Loudon, Tennessee, the daughter of F.H. "Shorty" and Dora Ellen (Oody) McJunkins. She married Edward Parton on December 22, 1945 in Rossville, Georgia while he was on Christmas leave from the Navy.
Hazel attended Steekee High School. Having relocated to Kokomo in 1951, she retired from General Motors in 1987 after 30 years of service. She loved shopping, cooking, golfing, ballroom dancing, and talking. Having wintered in Vero Beach, Florida until 2019, she enjoyed bocce ball, shuffleboard, bingo, and friends from around the globe. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events.
Hazel is survived by her children, Marvin Parton (Patty) and Janice Myers (Steve); grandchildren, Cyndi Dieterman (Scott), Matthew Myers (Amiee), Brett Myers (Chasity), Craig Myers (Dr. Joenie), Susan Hamilton (Robert), and Gina Key (Brian); 15 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, a brother, Robert McJunkins (Becky), and a sister, Linda Hickey (Jim), Maryville, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Carl McJunkins and, most recently, Dorothy Martin, on July 31, 2020, and a special friend, William Welch.
Hazel attended Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene until declining health caused her to move to Wellbrooke Assisted Living where she was adored by her caregivers.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Ellers Mortuary. A double visitation/funeral service will take place at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S Washington, for her and her sister, Dorothy, at 10AM until the time of the service at 12 noon, on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Pastor Tim Gates will officiate. The service will be available for streaming on Facebook Live at 12 noon. The family would like to thank Wellbrooke Assisted Living and Community Howard Regional Health for caring for Hazel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene. Envelopes will be available. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced. Messages of condolence may be left at ellersmortuarywebster.com.