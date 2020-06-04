Hattie Mae Kirby, 89, Greentown, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health. She was born November 18, 1930, in Macon County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Wesley Lee & Frances Elizabeth (Marsh) Colter. On May 31, 1947, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, she married Floyd Kirby who preceded her in death January 17, 1980.
Hattie was a homemaker who loved to cook and take care of people. She also enjoyed attending Bethel Tabernacle Church of God and tending to her garden.
Hattie is survived by her daughters, Dian Bratcher, and Rhonda Kirby; daughter-in-law, Sheila Kirby; grandchildren, Zak Stahl, Traci (John) Dailey, Bryan Stahl, Danielle McCollum, and Heather Santos, along with several great-grandchildren; and good friend, Marsha Stahl.
Hattie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Danny Ray Kirby; grandson, Jason Stahl; son-in-law, Raymond Bratcher; siblings, Dorchie Treadway, Virginia McClure, Pearl Auman, and Kenneth Ray Colter.
Private funeral services will be held at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Private burial will be held in Nevada Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Hattie’s memory to the Down Syndrome Association of Northwest Indiana, 2167 Indianapolis Blvd, Schererville, IN 46375 or dsanwi.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
