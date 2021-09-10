Harry Wayne Carver, 71, Kokomo, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his home. He was born June 3, 1950 in Howard County, the son of the late Harry J. and Mary K. (Katherine) Carver. On September 27, 1972, he married Angelina Yuzon in Angeles, Pampanga, Philippines, and she survives.
Harry was a 1968 graduate of Lewis Cass High School. He attended Indiana State before entering the United States Air Force. He served in the Air Force from 1971-1975, obtaining the rank of Airman First Class. Harry retired from Delco Electronics after 30 years of service. He enjoyed reading, playing internet games, drinking coke, and watching Indiana Football.
In addition to his wife Angelina, he is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Steve) Lee; brother, Raymond (Barbara) Carver; brother-in-law, Roly (Mary) Yuzon; nieces, Patricia, Leslie, and Trixie Yuzon; and grandchildren, Charles, Chandler, Mylene, and Sabrina.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents.
In honor of Harry’s wishes, no services will take place. Cremation has been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.