Harry Robert “Bob” McFadden, 75, passed away at his home in Kokomo, IN, Saturday, February 15, 2020. Bob was born in Washington, IN, on May 12, 1944, the son of Harry Robert McFadden and Zelda Eloise (Bicknell) McFadden. He was the oldest of four children. Bob graduated from South High School in Youngstown, OH, in 1962, where he was a member of the basketball team, the tennis team, and an A-Capella choir. He attended Lincoln Christian College in Lincoln, IL, from the fall of 1962 until the spring of 1965, where he studied preaching, was the center on the college basketball team (The Preachers), and a member of two LCC choirs: The Master’s Men and The Chorale. He also studied piano and was part of a small singing ensemble. Bob was a water enthusiast and was a lifeguard instructor for many years. His friends from college remember Bob’s unique sense of humor and the many pranks he would play on classmates.
He served in the National Guard after leaving college. He married Janet E. Condit on July 4, 1970, in Kokomo, IN. He and Jan have one daughter, Dawn Norris, also of Kokomo.
Bob had numerous professions over the years including employment with Alcoa Aluminum, Chrysler, and a Millwright Supervisor at the Saturn plant in Springhill, TN. He had three home business endeavors: Amway, Fund America, and Debora Tiffany Earrings. He worked as a butcher for a few years. He owned a couple home improvement businesses, and for a short time Bob owned, "The Fireplace Shop". Some of his hobbies were gardening and woodworking. He had a love for woodworking. Some of his handmade wooden toys are still being played with to this day. He is survived by his wife, Jan, and daughter, Dawn Norris, his three granddaughters: Ashley Norris of Kokomo, Amber Frazier, and Alisha Cummings both reside in Georgia, great-grandsons: Davontez Elliott, Mykell Mayfield, and Kamarie Norris, and the newest addition, a great-granddaughter Milani Brooke.
He is also survived by his brother David McFadden (Debbie) of Bartlett, IL, brother Kevin McFadden (Reva) of Lincoln, IL, sister Carol Bennett of Somerton, AZ, seven nieces, and one nephew.
