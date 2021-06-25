Harry Edward Cotterman II “Ed”, 72, Kokomo IN, died at 5:42 pm Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Northwoods Village, Kokomo. He was the son of Harry Edward and Emogene (Howard) Cotterman of Kokomo. Ed was married to Lynette (Rosenbach) Cotterman on 17, Aug., 2012, she survives.
Ed was a 1967 graduate of Kokomo High School and attended classes in airframe and powerplant engineering. Ed worked 39 years for Chrysler Corporation as a jobsetter and oiler, retiring in 2006. He was active in church his whole life, currently attending Northview Church, volunteering where needed and playing trumpet in the church orchestra. He volunteered at Kokomo Civic Theater as a stage director and helped with theatrical productions in his church from time to time. Ed was a curious student of life. He read and learned all he could about the things that interested or puzzled him. He cherished time spent with his lifelong friend Jack Woodward. His hobbies included building scale model airplanes and collecting O scale trains. He loved his dogs and cats, and took great joy in is time with them. He loved to drive and restored a bright yellow 1976 Corvette Stingray, of which he was very proud. While he enjoyed these things, his greatest joy was his people. Ed never met a stranger. He had a funny and quirky personality that made him a very memorable man. Ed meant well and was always forgiving, honest and earnest.
Along with his wife Lynette, Ed is also survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Penton) Suiter, and husband Junior Suiter of Marion Ohio and son, Michael Cotterman and wife Lesley (Hull) Cotterman of New Palestine, IN; and his children’s mother, Pamela Moore; 4 grandchildren, Elizabeth Penton and fiancé, Leo Garcia, Andrew Penton, Katherine Cotterman and Alexander Cotterman; three step grandchildren, Jake Suiter, Josh Suiter & Emily Suiter; great-grandson, Benjamin Penton; brother, Marty Cotterman and wife Becky Cotterman of Monticello, as well as many nephews and nieces. Also surviving are brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mark and wife Cynthia Rosenbach, Michele Rosenbach and Janelle Riggs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Gregory.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Joe Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-8 pm Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Ed’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
