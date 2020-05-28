Harry D. MacKay, 72, Russiaville, passed away at 8:55 am Monday, May 25, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was born May 22, 1948, to Walter J. and Shirley B. (French) MacKay, in Chicago, IL. On November 19, 2002, he married Lori Dennis, and she survives.
Harry was a 1966 graduate of Horace Mann High School. He graduated from Purdue University-School of Pharmacy in 1971. In 2015, he retired from CVS Pharmacy after 45 years of service. Harry enjoyed Indy Car Racing, biking, gardening, photography, traveling, spending time with his family, and dressing up as Mickey Mouse for his grandchildren and the neighborhood children in Batavia, Ohio.
In addition to his wife Lori, Harry is survived by his children, Heather E. MacKay, and Douglas F. MacKay; step-daughters, Lacey (Jeremy) Mundy, Cayla (Josh) Markham, and Krista VanHoose; grandchildren, Justis Mundy, Fain Mundy, Nicholas Markham, and Taylor Markham; “honorary grandchildren,” Jocelyn, Amelia, and Roman Deaton; pets, Nonni, Maizee, and Mollee.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert MacKay.
A memorial service will be held at 5 pm Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Reverend Rick Dennis officiating. Friends may visit with the family 3-5 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Harry’s memory to the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Harry D. MacKay, please visit our floral store.