Harold W. Hall

Harold Wesley “Abe” Hall, 93, of Kokomo, IN, passed away early Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo. He was born the second of six children to Erlis E. and Helen I. (Winslow) Hall in Morning Sun, Iowa on August 21, 1927. After graduation from Salem High School in 1945; Harold enlisted in the U.S. Army, becoming a member of 181 Infantry Gliders (paratroopers) and being stationed in Japan. Upon discharge in March of 1947 he eventually moved to Kokomo in pursuit of better job opportunities. After working at a couple of other jobs, he began his 36 year career at Haynes Stellite on W. Deffenbaugh in 1950 and retired from there on September 1, 1986. He kept in touch with many of those co-workers by attending meetings and get- togethers of the Quarter Century Club. While working second shift at Haynes, he began working part-time for Guyers Nursery and eventually he and a friend, Lawrence Jaenicke established J&H Yard Service which provided them with a second full time job. It was in Kokomo where he met Patty Jo Land. They were married in Indianapolis on August 6, 1949. They would have celebrated 72 years as a team in life raising 2 children, 3 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Harold attended the Gospel Light Mission Church in Belmont Neighborhood where he and Pat had lived most of their lives. He had been a friend and caregiver-helping many in the neighborhood as well as many family members. In his younger years Harold was a hunter and he and his dogs participated in numerous Field Trial Events and races. In later years he and Pat enjoyed their Get-Away Place on the Wabash River. Harold and his fishing buddy, Eugene (Red) Bowman enjoyed many adventures and escapades on the waters of Indiana. Harold also liked reading the Zane Grey books and watching vintage Westerns on TV. Most of all he enjoyed having “THE KIDS” around. Harold is survived by his wife, Pat; two sisters, Villa Humphrey of Salem, IN and Betty L. Black (Kelly Armfield) of Bennetts Switch, IN; his 2 children, Erlin Z. “Bud” Hall of Russiaville, IN and Gwena L. Hall of Kokomo, IN. Also left to cherish his memory are 3 grandchildren: Michaele J. Hattabaugh of Ft. Wayne, IN, Israel (Tonya) Hall of Commerce Township, Michigan, and Abraham (Abe) Hall of Kokomo, IN. Also 7 great- grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren: Alexi Hattabaugh (Mason, Jaxson, and Clayton), Talon Hattabaugh, Destiny Hattabaugh (Bradley and Conner), Hunter Hall, Sydney Hall, Zane Hall (Kylisa), and Jessie Shelton; many nieces and nephews whom he thought of as his own also. His extended family, Kathleen Acosta, Daniella and all of the neighborhood kids who held a special place in his heart. Those preceding him in death in addition to his parents were his mother-in-law, Geraldine Land; father-in-law and wife, Elera and Katie Land; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Doug and Betty Land; daughter-in-law, Patricia L. Hall; infant brother, Irven Eugene Hall; special sisters, Vera Hall and Ruby Lee; brother-in-law, Richard E. Humphrey; and brother-in-law, Carl “Bud” Black. Visitation will take place at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 12:00 pm until the start of funeral services at 2:00 pm. The family requests that masks be worn during the services. Funeral Services will be broadcast on Facebook Live. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.Sunsetmemorygarden.com

