Harold Purvis

Harold E. Purvis, 95, Bringhurst, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021. He was born on September 13, 1925 in Miami County, Indiana the son of Harry R. and Vera (Troyer) Purvis.
He married Elsie Elizabeth (Parkhurst) Purvis on December 28, 1944 and shared almost 75 years as husband and wife. Together they raised five wonderful children. Harold was a veteran and served during WWII. He retired from Bradamiller Trucking. Harold enjoyed working in his yard, gardening and being outside. Most of all, Harold enjoyed spending time with all his grandchildren.
Harold is survived by his daughters, Jessica Snider, Paula Behrens, and Theresa (Rick) Weitzel; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Harold was preceded in death by two sons Jeffery Eugene and Terry Allen Purvis; two sisters and one brother.
Graveside services will be 3:00 PM Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com