Harold M. Chalk 89, of Kokomo, passed away at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Waterford Place Health Campus in Kokomo. He was born February 19, 1932 in Higdon, Arkansas to Cecil and Estelle (Bradford) Chalk. He married Jean R. Gower on December 13, 1955 in Judsonia, Arkansas and she survives.
Harold retired from Mohr Construction as a Foreman. He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict and was awarded the Purple Heart for his bravery.
Surviving family include his wife Jean R. Chalk, Kokomo; his son Tom (Carol) Chalk, Kokomo; and his grandchildren, Jamie (Chris) Martin, Jacob (Whitney) Chalk, and Tiffany Taylor; his great grandchildren, Casen Martin, and Clayton Chalk. He is also survived by siblings, Lorene Tester, Charles Chalk, Roger Chalk and Carlene Wallen. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Tami Rody; brothers, Howard and Dalton Chalk and sisters, Phyllis Chalk and Dorothy Cotton.
In keeping with Harold’s wishes, there will be no services. You may send his family a message of condolence at www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with his arrangements.
