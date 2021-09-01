Harold Lee Shipley, 86, Kokomo, passed away at 5:07 pm Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Aperion Care in Peru. He was born March 16, 1935, in Kosciusko County, Indiana, the son of the late Charles & Helen (Miller) Shipley.
Harold was a 1953 graduate of Peru High School. He retired from Delco Electronics after 43 ½ years of service. Though Harold never married nor had children, he was always a fun loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. He also cared about children making regular donations to organizations like Riley Hospital.
Harold is survived by his siblings, Paul (Nancy) Shipley, New Richmond, OH, Marlene (Cecil) Miller, Tavares, FL and Beverly (James) Miller, Peru, IN; nieces and nephews, Tom (Donna) Miller, Tega Cay, SC, Dennis (Caryl Swartz) Miller, Kokomo, IN, Brian Shipley, New Richmond, OH, Rebecca (Steven) Bruce, Daleville, IN, Shari (Renato) Zamarian, Casselberry, FL and Kristi (Mitt) Fulmer, Destin, FL; along with several great-nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; and best friend, Betty Fortune.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, September 3, 2021, at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington Street, Kokomo. Burial will follow in Ever Rest Memorial Park Cemetery in Logansport. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10:00 am until time of service on Friday at the church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.