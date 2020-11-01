Mr. Harold Hjelmeland, 83, Kokomo, passed away October 30, 2020. He was born June 18, 1937 in Decorah Iowa to Robert & Edith Hjelmeland.
Harold served his country with honor for 20 years in the United States Air Force and was an avid outdoorsman.
He married Linda McCord April 3, 1960 who passed in 2014 after 54 years of marriage.
He is survived by son; Robert (Misty) Hjelmeland, daughters; Robin (Terry) Biggs & Kathy (Bill) Winburn, brothers; Lester (Arla) Hjelmeland & Norman (Pat) Hjelmeland, brother in law; William Schafer Jr., sister in law; Linda Hjelmeland, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and numerous nieces & nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, parents and brother; Carl Hjelmeland.
Harold and Linda will be interred together to honor their 61st wedding anniversary with full military honors on April 3, 2021; 11:00am at Crown Hill Cemetery in Kokomo Indiana.
Contribution may be made on Harold’s behalf to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Ellers Mortuary is handling the arrangements for Mr. Hjelmeland.