Harold “Harry” David Ferren, 75, Kokomo, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home. He was born January 11, 1945, in Searcy, Arkansas, to Willard and Nancy Pauline (Prince) Ferren. He married Frances Dodd, and she preceded him in death. He later married Elisa (Valadez) Guge, and she also preceded him in death. On March 25, 2005, he married Rebecca Brooks, in Sevierville, Tennessee, and she survives.
Harry graduated from Northwestern High School in 1965 and served in the Indiana National Guard. He worked in maintenance at General Motors for 35 years, and after his retirement, he worked in maintenance at the Kokomo YMCA for ten years. Harry enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, fishing, camping, and being a leader in the Royal Rangers at the First Assembly of God. He attended Crossroads Community Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother; daughter, Tanya (Bill) Krintz; son, Todd Ferren; step-daughter, Missy (Jared) Gaillard; step-sons, Brandon (Jami) Guge, Ethan (Jamie) Brooks and Nathan Brooks; granddaughter, Olivia Krintz; step-grandchildren, Andrew (Hannah) Guge, Jacob Gaillard, Abigail Lyn Guge, Linsay Guge, Makoa (Taylor) Brooks and Karrigan Brooks; step-great-grandson, Braylon Guge; step-great-granddaughter, Ellie Brooks; sister, Theresa Smith; and brothers, Kenneth Dale Ferren, Dwane Edwin (Shirley) Ferren, Charles Arwood (Mae) Ferren and Paul Sean (Lois) Ferren.
He was preceded in death by his first two wives; father; step-son, Zachary Brooks; sister, Winnie Cathrene Gray; brother, Jarrel Allen Ferren; and sisters-in-law, Dyan Ferren and Barbara Ferren.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Friends are invited to attend the service via a webcast which will be available at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, and for 90 days after. You may use the link at the bottom of his obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com to view the service. Private burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Ascension St. Vincent Hospice. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
