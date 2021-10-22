Harold Dean Casey, age 86, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Harold was born June 1, 1935.
A public visitation for Harold will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster Street, Kokomo, Indiana 46902.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dean's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, alzfdn.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com for the Casey family.