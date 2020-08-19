Harley Aaron “H-Town” Mayhew, 40, Kokomo, passed away at 12:47 am Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was born April 11, 1980, in Kokomo, the son of William Tharp & Deann (Humbert) Eldridge.
Harley was employed with GW Baxter Construction. He knew 2 things, Family and work. Harley was a loyal and dedicated father who found joy in all the children’s lives he touched. He will forever be remembered as a dedicated father and hardworking man. Harley worked hard to overcome the rough life from his past and was a true testament that your past does not have to define your future. He enjoyed baseball, softball, fishing and camping. Harley was a very adventurous man who was full of life.
Harley is survived by his parents, Deann Eldridge and William Tharp; children, Ava Grace Mayhew, Harlynn Aaron Mayhew, Mia Raine Mayhew, and Able Edward Cooper; siblings, Amy Mayhew (Travis), Bryan Gadson, and Mathew Buckett; nieces and nephew, Krista Atkins, Alana (Randy) Lawsons and Jordan Sallee; great-niece and nephews, Noah, Khloe, and Dwight.
Harley was preceded in death by his daughter, Harley Jean Mayhew.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, August 22, 2020, in the fellowship hall of In His Image Church, 2940 County Road E. 50 N., Kokomo, with Pastor Mike Zell officiating. The family request that masks be worn by anyone attending the memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with final expenses. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
