Gwendolyn Sue Martin, of Kokomo, passed away at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the age of 88. Sue was born, in Kokomo, on November 19, 1932, to Ralph and Hazel (Warren) Galloway. She lived in Howard County her entire life and graduated from Kokomo High School. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Bernard “Bernie” H. Martin for 72 years.
She worked for Delco Electronics for 26 years.
Sue and Bernie enjoyed traveling and visited 49 states, missing only Alaska. They took many trips on their motorcycle and enjoyed riding on their snowmobile. She loved camping for over 30 years. They spent many winters in Fort Myers, Florida, in their camper and winter home. Sue was known for her lively sense of humor, and she was an avid reader, listing over 500 books completed. Her favorite drink was a vanilla coke from Jamie’s Soda Fountain.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Mike (Julie) Martin, of Warsaw, and Nathan (Cindy Shropshire) Martin, of Sierra Vista, Arizona; four grandchildren, Stacey Martin, Bryan Martin, Melinda Patrick and Jan Brattain; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Max Galloway and Wayne Galloway.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Sue’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
