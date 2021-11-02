Guy & Betty Barnes

Guy and Betty Barnes passed away this week, after a brief illness with Covid-19. After 63 years of marriage, they entered the gates of heaven a few days apart.

Betty F. Barnes, 80, Kokomo, passed away at 2:36 pm on Thursday October 21, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health Hospital. She was born in Pleasant Plains, AR., on June 28, 1941, to the late Roy Darwin and Eathel Lona (Roberson) Gottfried.

Guy N. Barnes, 85, Kokomo, passed away at 7:39 pm on Sunday October 24, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health Hospital. He was born in Caraway, AR., on August 20, 1936, to the late George N. and Viola F. (McClusky) Barnes.

Guy and Betty were married in Kokomo on April 25, 1958. Together they raised three daughters, Pamela, Rhonda, and Sherrie. They were members of Fairview Baptist Church. They both loved animals and enjoyed gardening, but Betty was the one with the green thumb, she could turn a leaf into a tree. They both loved spending time with their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Guy and Betty had never flown on a plane before; however, they got their chance when they went to Israel, and that turned out to be one of the highlights of their lives.

Betty was a homemaker who was an incredible cook, loved her dog Isabella, and was a huge Elvis Presley fan.

Guy was a supervisor at Continental Steel for 30 years until his retirement in 1986. He went on to work for ABC Metals and drove a truck for ISI. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching birds.

Guy and Betty are survived by their daughters, Pamela (Floyd) Sparling, and Rhonda M. (Paul) Neuzerling; son in law, Mark Aaron; grandchildren, Amber Sparling, Bo (Kasey) Sparling, Kasey Sparling, Jacob (Shelby Smart) Aaron, Jennifer Aaron, Katie (Billy) Outland, Michael Barnes, Joshua (Peyton) Neuzerling, and Dani (Jeff) Helder; 14 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; Betty’s sister, Carol Roe; Guy’s sister’s, Ruby Roberson, Loretta (Harold) Gibbons, and Barbara Hodson; brother in law Larry Cooper.

Guy and Betty were preceded in death by their parents; daughter, Sherrie Aaron; Guy’s sister, Georgetta Cooper; brother-in-law, Leonard Hodson.

A funeral service celebrating the lives of Guy, Betty and their daughter Sherrie will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday November 6, 2021, at Fairview Baptist Church, 2108 E. Vaile Ave., with Pastor Steve Sherwood officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends may visit the family from 11am to 1pm on Saturday at the church. Donations may be made in Betty and Guy’s memory to Fairview Baptist Church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.