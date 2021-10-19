Gustav “Gus” A. Huebner, Jr., 90, Greentown passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at 12: 05 p.m. in Century Villa Healthcare, Greentown. He was born in Oak Park, Illinois to Gustav and Ann (Haan) Huebner, Sr. on November 11, 1930. On June 13, 1953, he married Viola (Schade) and she preceded him in death on July 30, 2000.
Gus graduated from Proviso High School, Illinois in 1948. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and was stationed at Glenn View Naval Station, Glenn View, Illinois and Pensacola, Florida serving from 1951 until being honorably discharged in 1953.
He was a supervisor at Cuneo Press for 29 years and had also worked at other printing presses in Arkansas, Indianapolis and Terre Haute.
He enjoyed his childhood in Diamond Lake, Michigan and frequently traveled to Michigan in his adult years. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed reading and studying WW II.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda (Ed) Petty, Greentown, grandchildren, Mike (Christina) Petty, Melrose, Fl., Chris Petty, Kokomo and great grandchildren, Brooke, Michael, Jaida and Kynsi. And special lady in his life, Shirley Heinzman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, half siblings, Walter, Phyllis and Sylvia.
A small family service will be held Friday October 22 at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Kokomo. Entombment will follow. Hasler-Stout Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hasler-stout.com.
