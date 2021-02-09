Guinevere Ussery

Guinevere Hogan-Ussery, 83, went to be with Heavenly Father on February 4, 2021. She was born on August 11, 1937 to the late Zim Walden and Alice (Cullins) Hampton. She graduated from Noblesville High School before attending Ball State University. She worked for the Army Finance Center in Indianapolis; Haynes International before working at Delco Electronics for 28 years. After retiring, she went to work at the Kinsey Juvenile Detention Center in Kokomo. Guinevere and her husband then moved to Las Vegas for twenty years, before moving back to Kokomo to be closer to family.
She loved traveling, spoiling her grandchildren, and just loved life. She was a very positive person.
Guinevere is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Patsy Hogan.
Surviving are her husband, Leroy Ussery; her children, Denise R. Hogan-Brown (Harvey), Nevada, Robert Hogan Jr (Laquita), Nevada, Tyrone Ussery (Charline), Tennessee, Leandre Ussery, Kokomo, Troy Ussery (Yolanda), Kokomo, Eric Ussery (Cynthia), Tennessee, and Juanita Ussery, Kokomo; two brothers, Larry Hampton (Gerry), Noblesville, and Timothy Hampton, Noblesville; two sisters, Toshiko Hogan, Kokomo, Lynn Washington, Kokomo; nineteen grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Services for Guinevere will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 13 at Greater Mt. Olive Temple, 600 E Alto Rd, Kokomo. An hour of visitation will be held prior to the service, also at the church. Guinevere will be laid to rest at Crown Point Cemetery.