Gretchen Eileen Harrison, 88, of Bargerville, formerly of Greentown, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 10:03 AM, in her home, surrounded by her three loving daughters. She was born on May 3, 1931 in Kokomo to the late Edward and Vera M (Dunn) Bone. She married Jack W. Harrison on June 11, 1949 in Kokomo, he preceded her in death on June 20, 2011.
Eileen was a wife, mother, homemaker and later, an accomplished floral designer for many years for Flowers by Ivan and later, Country Plant and Garden in Greentown. She was a member at Hillsdale United Methodist Church for many decades and held multiple positions at the church. Eileen enjoyed singing in the choir and performed as a soloist as well. She enjoyed gardening and sewing. She was an excellent seamstress, and enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren. She and her husband spent a lot of time on the lake cottage in Minnesota. She loved children and was a motherly figure to many of her daughter's friends.
She is survived by her three daughters, Jackie (John) Mauser, Gayle (Robert) Jordan, and Patti (Dwayne) Cox; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marcele Etienne and Lois Bone; many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death is her loving husband of 62 years, Jack; daughter, Kimberly Harrison-Ritter; her parents; and her brother, Edward "Eddie" Bone.
The visitation will take place Wednesday, March 11 from 4:00 P.M until 7:00 P.M. at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster, Kokomo. The funeral service will take be Thursday, March 12 at 11:00 A.M., also at the mortuary. Pastor Jeff Newton will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden. Memorial contributions may be made in Eileen's memory to Kokomo Urban Outreach, envelopes will be provided at the mortuary. You may read Eileen's obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com, to leave the family an online condolence.