Gregory W. Stine, 73, of Kokomo, died unexpectedly, September 23, 2021 at his home to go and be with his God whom he loved and served. He was born on March 30, 1948 in Kokomo to Robert and Gloria (Burton) Stine.
Gregory was a 1966 graduate of Kokomo High School where he played on the golf team. He worked for Delco and Chrysler until his retirement in 2009. He enjoyed buying and selling cars and houses and helping others. But his true love was studying God’s Word and teaching Sunday School at Woodland Church of God.
Greg was survived by his brother, Jeff (Marla) Stine; aunts, Suzanne King, Rose (Alan) Addington; nephew, John (Traci) Stine; a great niece; three great nephews and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Ben Stine.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 12:30pm until the time of the service at 2pm at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road. Pastor Mike Alley will officiate. Burial will follow at Crown Point Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.