Gregory M. “Greg” Lowden, 69, Kokomo, passed away at Noon on Friday, December 11, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born March 16, 1951, in Frankfort, the son of the late Walter M. & Dottie H. (Coffman) Lowden. On August 24, 1984, in Kokomo, he married Debby (Rice) Spray who survives.
Greg was a 1970 graduate of Kokomo High School. He retired from the Kokomo Sanitary Pottery after 30 years of service. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan and loved going to the games with his best friend, Fred Kolb. He loved a manicured yard, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and volunteering for the EMA.
Along with his wife, Debby, Greg is also survived by his children, Tammy (Ricky) Ward, Timothy (Jessica) Spray and Cresta Johnson; grandchildren, Whitnie (Jake) Mitchell, Madisun Ward, Brandon Ward, Patrick, Preston, Pierce, Paige and Peyton Spray, and Haley, Sami and Carter Johnson; great-grandchildren, Maylee Elliott, and Boston and London Johnson; and his doggie, Keke.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Sherry Jenkins and Linda Cox; grandson, Pryce Spray; and his baby girl, Chi-Chi.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Monday, December 21, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Dennis Chapman officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Kempton Cemetery. Masks are required to be worn for both visitation and funeral. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12-4 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Greg’s memory to the Guardian Angel Foundation, www.gahfoundation.org, the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org, or the IPF Foundation, www.ipffoundation.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
