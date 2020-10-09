Gregory Lee Fleener

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana sportsbooks used the return of the NFL to launch itself into new territory in September, surpassing $200 million in bets in a single month for the first time, producing record operator revenue, and passing $100 million in combined revenue since launching in September 2019. And in doing so, the Hoosier State shook off the growing challenge from neighboring Illinois in the pecking order for U.S. sports betting markets, according to PlayIndiana analysts.