A gentle man, Gregory Lee Fleener, 74, Kokomo, entered the arms of Jesus at 12:30 pm Saturday, September 26, 2020, at his home. He was the son of Mary Lou (Goterman) Fleener Priest and Gene Fleener on March 5, 1946, in Bloomington Indiana, where he learned to love southern gospel music from the church across from his home.
Greg’s love of cars started when he was very young. His mom said if it went vroom vroom he wanted it! He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1965 until 1969, stationed at Bunker Hill A.F.B. After that, he worked in civil service for 30 years as an engineer. After retirement, he went to work for a construction company as a project manager for 6 years at the base. During this time, he started the Rusty Nuts Car Club, whom he loved all the guys like brothers. Greg also had two “adopted” brothers, Ron and Norman Schmitt whom he had a special bond.
Greg loved the Lord and all his church family as his own. He told everyone he saw how he grew through our church and pastors. He joined Grace Baptist Church and was baptized there to show his love for Jesus. He married the love of his life, Darlene Grant on June 26, 1982. He also gained a son and special granddaughter, who was also the love of his life and loved to tease and pester. Painting was a passion of Greg’s, from cars to houses, he loved it!
Along with his wife, Darlene, Greg is also survived by his son, Jim (wife, Penny); granddaughter, Nikki; 3 bonus grandchildren, Steph (a nurse), Tom (U.S. Army) and Jon (U.S.M.C. Recruit).
Greg was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Joy Williams; and daughter-in-law, Lauri Grant.
The family would like to thank the love and support for Greg to all of his friends and family during this trying time.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Kerry Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3-6 pm Wednesday at the funeral home with a Masonic service starting at 6 pm by the Naphtali Lodge # 389. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Ministries. Due to allergies to flowers, the family has asked to refrain from sending flowers. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Gregory's family, please visit our floral store.