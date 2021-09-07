Gregory Gene DeWitt, 59 of Tipton died Saturday, September 4, 2021 at home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Tipton on September 28, 1961 to Jerry D. & Betty (Yeary) DeWitt. Greg married Dawn R. Hewitt on June 7, 1986 – a marriage that lasted 35 years. They had been together for 40 years. Greg and Dawn were truly soul mates.
Greg graduated from Tipton High School in the Class of 1980. After high school he started working for Pioneer Hi-Bred in Tipton and worked there until 1997 when he left to start his own business, DeWitts Craftsmen of Fine Woods, with his brother Brent. They produced hand-crafted, high-end cabinetry. He worked there until 2011. Greg then worked at RAL Inspection Service in Westfield where he made many life-long friends. He retired in 2019. Greg and Dawn had attended Rock Prairie Baptist Church. There was nothing he couldn’t fix. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed pheasant hunting. Greg liked to watch IRL races. He started cooking and grilling while at Pioneer and was considered a “grill master” by his family and friends. He was undefeated in family board games.
Survivors besides his wife Dawn include two children, Wesley DeWitt and wife Tasha and their daughter Mackenzie Rae DeWitt (Greg affectionately called her “Bunny Eyes”) of Lafayette and Madison DeWitt and her significant other, José Ramirez of Indianapolis. He is also survived by one brother, Timothy DeWitt and wife Sandy, Sharpsville, a sister-in-law, Susan DeWitt, Frankton; mother-in-law Agnes Hewitt, Allendale, Michigan and a sister-in-law, Cherie VanDam and husband Mike, Muskegon, Michigan.
Surviving nieces and nephews include Ashley Conrad and husband Micah, Andrea Sluka and husband David, Adam DeWitt and wife Christi, David Dewitt, Brett DeWitt, Timothy Corlew and wife Kelsey Conner and Devon Corlew as well as several great-nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Greg was preceded in death by a brother, Brent D. DeWitt; father-in-law, Lloyd G. Hewitt; nephew Matthew Corlew; niece, Sydney I. Machalinski and a brother-in-law, Greg Corlew.
Greg’s funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Markins and his friend John Graham presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.
Proper wearing of masks or face coverings as well as social distancing will be required at the funeral home. The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Greg’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for his family.