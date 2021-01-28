Gregory Duane Powell, 66, Lebanon, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born January 7, 1955, the son of Joseph Duane and Peggy (Yater) Powell. On November 12, 2012, he married Brenda Coffman, and she survives.
Greg worked for the Lebanon Reporter delivering newspapers. He enjoyed spending time in his workshop. He was quite the craftsman. Greg adored his four dogs and catered to their every need.
In addition to his wife, Greg is survived by his children, Lee Duane (Melissa) Powell, Alicia Marie Coffman, Troy Duane Powell, Ryan Aron Powell; grandchildren, Joseph Abresch, Kalib Abresch, Amelia Helen Rose Sweazey; mother, Peggy Powell; brother, Jeffrey Duane Powell; mother-in-law, Dixie Lee Coffman; brother-in-law, Joshua Aron Coffman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Duane Powell, and sister, Cynthia Joan Powell.
Public visitation will be held from 11 to 1 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington, IN 46915. Private services will be held with Pastor John Newman officiating. Masks required to attend the visitation and funeral. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Greg's memory to, the Humane Society of Clinton County, 825 Izaak Walton Dr., Frankfort, IN 46041. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
