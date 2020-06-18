Gracie White

Gracie Elaine White, 16, of Kokomo, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at her residence. She was born to Joshua T. Haynes and Marcie C. White on April 25, 2004 in Kokomo.
Gracie was a student with Kokomo High School, where she was in the culinary arts program. She enjoyed baking and cooking. Gracie's other passions included, rescuing animals, and raising funds for the homeless, sticking up for the "underdog", and dancing and singing.
Surviving are her parents, Joshua T. (Missy) Haynes and Marcie White; brothers, Austin White, Trenton (Jonathan) Haley, Braxton Haynes; sister, Jordyne White; soul-sisters, Haley Whitman and Emily Ballee; paternal grandparents, Marla Haynes and Pete Woodard, paternal grandparents, Corey and Deb Haynes; maternal grandparents, Nick and Deborah Graves; maternal grandparents, Mark and Thoma White; uncles, John Haynes, Jimmy White, and Kyle White; aunts, Jamie Jones and Pam Kinsey; nephews, Bentley, Oakley, and Audie White, John and Wesley Haley; several cousins; great-grandma, Joyce Hughes and Papaw Dick; and guardians, Stephen and Elizabeth Benziger; and Stephen and Elizabeth's children, J.T., Steph, Matt, and Becca; Doug Whitman, held a special place in her life.
Preceded in death great-grandparents, John and Betty Bailey; great-grandfather, Johnnie Hughes; great-great grandma, Gail Boruff, and her beloved dog, Molly.
There will be a time of visitation at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster, on Saturday, June 20 from 3:00pm until the time of the funeral service at 5:00pm, also at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel. Private family burial will take place at Twin Springs Cemetery. You may read Gracie's obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to leave the family an online condolence.