Gloria (McDermott) Nipple

Gloria M. Nipple, 93, Kokomo, died November 9, 2020, at home. She was born June 8, 1927, in Clinton, Indiana, the daughter of Harold and Eldena (Stafford) McDermott. She is survived by her husband, Charles A. Nipple, of 72 years.
Gloria graduated from Indiana State University, Terre Haute, and received her MA from Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana. She taught school for 27 years at Goshen, Anderson, and Kokomo, IN. Gloria was at Wallace Elementary School in Kokomo 20 years of that period. She had been an active member of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church since 1970. She was a member of Alice Coles Circle, Omega Sunday school class, Young at Heart and small Bible study group. She served as Deacon for six years. Gloria was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, educational sorority, and alumna member of Alpha Sigma Alpha international sorority. She volunteered as a Book Buddy for Head Start for several years. Gloria was a member and past president of Anderson Art League and a member of Anderson Civic Art Association.
Gloria enjoyed traveling, reading, painting, and sharing time with her family and friends. She and her husband attended the Pops concerts at Hilbert Theater in Indianapolis and also Kokomo Community Concerts for many years.
Along with her husband Charles, Gloria is also survived by her three daughters, one son, and their spouses, Constance and Phillip Key, Plano, Texas; Jon and Ann Nipple, Georgetown, Kentucky; Deborah and Dr. Robert Christensen, Fishers, Indiana; and Susan and Craig Andrews, Zionsville, Indiana; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Beverly McDermott.
A private memorial service celebrating Gloria’s life will be held at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church with Joyce Harris officiating. Private burial will be held in Albright Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Gloria’s memory to First Evangelical Presbyterian Church or Guardian Angel Hospice. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
